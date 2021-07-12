Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

LVMH’s Moet Hennessy Forms Wine and Spirits JV With Campari

By Deirdre Hipwell
Bloomberg
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoet Hennessy and Campari Group are forming a joint venture to invest in fast-growing wine and spirits online companies as the pandemic fuels the shift to e-commerce. Under the terms of the agreement, Campari will sell its stake in Tannico, an online business, into the joint venture with LVMH’s wine and spirits division for just over 25.6 million euros ($30.4 million) with the aim of building a “European e-commerce pure player in this growing category.” Tannico also owns a majority stake in Ventealapropriete.com, an e-commerce platform for fine wines and spirits in France.

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lvmh#Jv#Wine#Lvmh#Campari Group#European#Ventealapropriete Com#Diageo Plc#Pernod Ricard Sa#Budweiser#Anheuser Busch Inbev Nv#Master Of Malt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Drinkskamcity.com

Moet Hennessy Brings Tequila Brand To UK Market

French drinks giant Moët Hennessy is moving into the UK Tequila market with its Volcan De Mi Tierra brand. Created in 2017 in the volcanic region of Jalisco, the drink was borne out of a partnership between the Gallardo family and Moët Hennessy. Volcan De Mi Tierra, which translates into...
BusinessBevNET.com

Moët Hennessy And Campari Group Partner To Create Pan-European Wines & Spirits E-Commerce Pure Player

As part of this partnership, Campari will be contributing its stake in Tannico to the JV. Tannico focuses on online sales of wines and premium spirits under the Tannico brand with a share of around 30% of this segment. Tannico also owns a majority stake in Ventealapropriete.com, a major e-commerce platform for the sale of premium wines and spirits in France. Tannico and Ventealapropriete.com have complementary business models, territories and capabilities in terms of technology, marketing and logistics and generated pro-forma aggregated sales of over €70 million in 2020.
Businessdeltanews.tv

LVMH acquires majority stake in Virgil Abloh's Off-White brand

LVMH has acquired a majority stake in Off-White LLC. The French corporation and conglomerate - which specialises in high-end goods - has bagged a 60 per cent stake in the firm that owns Virgil Abloh‘s Off-White brand. The designer will keep his title as creative director of the streetwear brand...
Businessmodernreaders.com

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €740.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €748.00 ($880.00) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €686.45 ($807.59).
Economyshankennewsdaily.com

Moët Hennessy’s Revenues Leap To Above $3 Billion In The First Half

Moët Hennessy saw revenues surge in the first half of this year, up 44% to €2.7 billion ($3.19b), as profit from recurring operations rose 68% to €924 million ($1.1b). Both sales and profits were up robustly compared with 2019 as well, rising 12% and 20% respectively. The luxury giant’s Champagne...
BusinessPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Progressive Luxury: What LVMH’s Purchase of Off-White Really Means

When asked by the Financial Times last night how much money LVMH has spent to acquire 60% of Off-White from Virgil Abloh, its CEO Michael Burke replied: “We paid the right amount.” Even when done so discreetly, money always talks. However what’s much more interesting to everyone but Abloh’s accountant is not how much LVMH has paid, but what exactly it is that LVMH has purchased—and what that means for everyone involved.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

LVMH Widens Virgil Abloh’s Role Beyond Fashion

PARIS — In a major show of confidence, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is bolstering its relationship with Virgil Abloh with a deal that will give the designer leeway to launch brands and seal partnerships across the full range of the luxury conglomerate’s activities, beyond just the fashion division. As...
Economyeuromonitor.com

New Frontiers for Growth in Food & Beverage

The post-Covid world will see unequal economic recoveries, disparate category growths and new consumer preferences, presenting both challenges and opportunities for diversification and growth. At the Australian Food & Grocery Council (AFGC) Symposium 2021, the panellists explored the markets which present new frontiers for growth, ways to succeed in these...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Fox News

Hard liquor can take the edge off inflation

Liquor companies are taking inflation in their stride. A push into premium brands, coupled with the fact that more drinkers are switching to spirits from beer in key markets, should help maintain their edge. Johnnie Walker distiller Diageo, Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev and Swiss food giant Nestlé beat analysts’ sales...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Price Target Increased to C$0.22 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

CVE:DWS opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$36.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.22.
Economykamcity.com

Diageo’s Sales Exceed Estimates On Strong US Demand

Spirits group Diageo has reported a better-than-expected rise in full-year organic net sales growth, as North American bars and restaurants reopened helping boost demand for its tequila brands and Johnnie Walker whisky. Read the full article on the Reuters website.
EconomyBloomberg

The French Unicorn Dream Built on Trading Cards

Emmanuel Macron has long dreamed of unicorns. Before the pandemic struck, he called on investors and bankers to help fund 25 French billion-dollar startups by 2025 to “irrigate” the economy with jobs and boost Europe’s tech defenses against the U.S. and China. Record fundraising and startup exits have brought him closer to his goal, with France boasting 23 unicorns according to Dealroom.co data.
Financial Reportsmobileworldlive.com

Telefonica posts record profit on tower sale

Telefonica raised its full year outlook on the back of posting an all-time record net income, as the company was boosted by key strategic moves to sell off its Telxius tower unit and a tie-up of its O2 UK mobile arm with Virgin Media. The company reported net income of...
Financial ReportsUS News and World Report

Prada Sees Further Sales Growth in Second Half After Strong H1

MILAN (Reuters) -Italian fashion group Prada sees sales rising further in the second half of the year after revenues beat market expectations in the first six months, extending a recovery from the worst of the COVID-19 crisis. The Milan-based, Hong Kong-listed luxury group said on Thursday total revenues jumped by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy