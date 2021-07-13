Cancel
2012 Polished Metal Metallic Honda Fit

Roanoke Times
 13 days ago

EPA 35 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Clean. Fit trim, Polished Metal Metallic exterior and Gray interior. CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, New Tires, Local Trade-In. READ MORE!. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Auction Cars on the Motor Mile provides another vehicle segment to our already considerable selection. These are vehicles that did not meet our retail standards for Shelor Used Car Certification, but still provide affordable transportation. Some vehicles may have mechanical issues. The inspection process includes an internal inspection as well as a State Inspection. Not all mechanical issues will be known at the time of inspection or at the time of sale. These vehicles include a 30 Day 1,000 mile limited powertrain warranty where the dealer will pay 25% of parts and labor for a covered repair and customer pays 75% of parts and labor for a covered repair. All service work must be performed by a Shelor service facility.

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

