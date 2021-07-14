Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

CASE Welcomes New Incubator Company NSION Technologies Inc.

syr.edu
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded in Helsinki, Finland in 2017, NSION’s technology NSC3 System improves the efficiency of mission-critical operations by streaming and storing live video from drones, phones, vehicles and other sources to command-and-control room to mobile devices in the field. NSC3 technology supports any camera and any platform, and is functional in any network. All of them radically improve the situational awareness needs by optimizing data security and speed in data transfer, even in complex, life-critical situations.

news.syr.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Cars
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incubator#Mobile Devices#Nsion Technologies Inc#Responder#Syracuse University#North American#Uav#Uas#Bodycams#Cctv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Finland
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Cars
Related
BusinessVirginia Business

Northrop Grumman names chief sustainability officer

Michael Witt was Dow's corporate director of environment, health and safety and sustainability. Northrop Grumman Corp. has named Michael Witt its vice president and chief sustainability officer. He will assume the role on Aug. 9, according to the Falls-Church based Fortune 500 aerospace and defense contractor. Witt will lead Northrop...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates The New Home Company Inc.

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The New Home Company Inc. ("New Home" or the "Company") (NWHM) - Get Report in connection with the Company's proposed merger with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the Company's shareholders will receive $9.00 per share in cash for each share of New Home common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $338 million.
Worcester, MAWorcester Business Journal

MBI-incubated anti-cancer company completes $29M IPO

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., an RNA oncology company, announced on July 13 it would close its initial public offering of nearly 7.2 million shares at $4 per share. The company was incubated at Worcester incubator Massachusetts Biomedical Initiatives in Worcester. Founded in 1985, MBI is an economic development organization for life science and healthcare research.
Technologythekatynews.com

What are technological trends of 2021?

Technology is moving on at a very fast pace and it is having a great impact on the daily life of the people and the society at large. Though the change that was continuing was quite fast, but the acceleration further increased with Covid-19 outbreak. The IT professionals working at different levels came to know that their role will be a bit different in the new world tomorrow which is going to be contactless.
Businessaithority.com

RAIsonance, Inc. Joins Microsoft For Startups Program

RAIsonance Selected for Microsoft for Startups Program Designed to Help the World’s Most Promising B2B Startups Quickly Scale. RAIsonance, Inc., a family of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)-based technology companies headquartered in the Denver Tech Center, dedicated to solving today’s critical health and safety challenges, announced today that they have been named the newest member of Microsoft for Startups. This global program provides the tools and resources B2B startups need to rapidly build their business. As a member in the program, RAIsonance will have exclusive access to Microsoft’s technologies, including Azure, as well as a streamlined path to selling alongside Microsoft and its global partner ecosystem.
MuseumsTyler Morning Telegraph

Cosm Companies Evans & Sutherland & Spitz, Inc. Help Power Experience At The New Shanghai Astronomy Museum With Industry Leading Technology, Design, And Engineering Expertise

DALLAS, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cosm, a global experiential media and immersive technology company, celebrates the grand opening of the 420,000-square foot Shanghai Astronomy Museum. The expertise of Cosm companies Evans & Sutherland (E&S) and Spitz, Inc. is showcased inside the museum's world-class planetarium and an adjacent exhibit, which feature two NanoSeam domes and the industry-leading Digistar 7 planetarium software. Cosm, through E&S and Spitz, Inc. was awarded the prestigious and highly competitive contract two years ago due to the companies' unparalleled industry reputation, experience, and technology.
BusinessMySanAntonio

UPSTACK Acquires Information Technology Firm DataCenterAndColocation.com

CEO John Giaquinta Joins Cloud and Internet Infrastructure Platform as Partner and Managing Director. UPSTACK, a profitable, fast-growing platform that transforms the buying experience for businesses seeking cloud and internet infrastructure solutions, announced today that it has acquired DataCenterAndColocation.com, a consulting firm advising midmarket enterprises on data center and colocation solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Technologytelecompetitor.com

SCTelcom Sees Success with Premium Wi-Fi Service, Calix Revenue EDGE

San Jose, California — July 22, 2021 — Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that SCTelcom is continuing to dramatically transform its business and grow its value with Revenue EDGE. Most recently, SCTelcom achieved an extraordinary 200 percent increase in the adoption of its premium-level managed Wi-Fi package in just seven months and a 95 percent take rate of ProtectIQ®—a value-added EDGE Suites application that secures members’ home networks—only one year after launching. SCTelcom’s formula for success consists of leveraging the full Revenue EDGE solution: bundling ProtectIQ alongside the cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 certified GigaSpire BLAST® system and the cooperative’s newly branded CommandIQ® mobile app, SCT WiFiConnect, into its three tiers of managed Wi-Fi service offerings. SCTelcom then leverages the real-time data insights of Calix Marketing Cloud to identify, segment, and target members based on their usage, resulting in experience-based offerings that excite members across southcentral Kansas and northcentral Oklahoma and drive new, recurring revenue streams.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) is Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,298,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,433 shares during the period. Resideo Technologies comprises about 12.1% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.06% of Resideo Technologies worth $234,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
InternetGovernment Technology

Blackboard Launches Virtual Hub for Ed Policy Research

As schools and universities continue the adoption of digital tools accelerated by COVID-19, some education technology developers are playing an increasingly important role in research on virtual learning. With educators turning to the industry players for more insight, the ed-tech company Blackboard is building a new community of policy analysts to study best practices for making the most of these new technologies in the classroom.
ScienceSFGate

ClinicalMind Unveils the Future of HCP Engagement With the New CMGO Technology Platform for Life Science Companies

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. ClinicalMind’s technology and data science team, CM EnGAUGE, has announced the launch of CMGO, a first-of-its-kind Software as a Service (SaaS) platform offering a suite of applications that help life science companies of all sizes to manage complex healthcare practitioner (HCP) engagement activities with ease. CMGO enables customers to manage Speaker Bureau and Advisory Programs, among others, from one simple, secure, and intuitive interface.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Albert Ko Joins Elation Health's Board of Directors

FinTech Leader Lends Expertise to Reform Primary Care Payment Models and Build-Out Elation’s Primary Care Platform. Elation Health, a clinical-first technology company powering the future of independent primary care, today announced that noted business leader Albert “Al” Ko, CEO of Early Warning, the fintech firm behind the Zelle banking network, has joined Elation Health’s Board of Directors.
Computerstheiet.org

New chip design exponentially boosts data rate for processors

A doctoral student at Texas A&M University has designed a chip that could greatly accelerate the current data rate for processors by bridging the gap between electronics and optics. According to the United Nations' telecommunications agency, 93 per cent of the global population has access to a mobile-broadband network of...
Technologymartechseries.com

Adobe Launches Adobe Analytics for Higher Education to Advance Digital Literacy

Next Generation Adobe Education Exchange Program Provides Adobe Analytics and Course Curriculum to Colleges and Universities Worldwide for Free. Adobe, today announced the Adobe Analytics curriculum for education, a global program that supports the future workforce with in-demand data science skills. As part of the next generation of the Adobe Education Exchange, college instructors and students will be able to use Adobe Analytics—the industry-leading customer data analytics platform—for free and get access to course curriculum with hands-on activities. Students will learn how to use data to drive business decisions and gain skills for careers spanning data science to marketing and product management. The program is an extension of the Adobe Creative Campus program, which advances digital literacy through access to Adobe Creative Cloud in the classroom.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,146 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 25-NSE Slack Technologies, Inc. Filed by: NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NOTIFICATION OF THE REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND REGISTRATION OF THE STATED SECURITIES The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on August 02, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a). [ X ] 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3) That on July 21, 2021 the instruments representing the securities comprising the entire class of this security came to evidence, by operation of law or otherwise, other securities in substitution therefore and represent no other right except, if such be the fact, the right to receive an immediate cash payment. The merger agreement between Slack Technologies, Inc. and salesforce.com, inc. became effective before market open on July 21, 2021. Each share of Slack Technologies, Inc. Class A Common Stock was converted into USD 26.79 and 0.0776 of a share of salesforce.com, inc. The Exchange also notifies the Securities and Exchange Commission that as a result of the above indicated conditions this security was suspended from trading on July 21, 2021.
Business Insider

Pluribus Technologies Inc acquires POWR Inc.

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Pluribus Technologies Inc. ("Pluribus") announced today the completion of the acquisition of POWR Inc. ("POWR") in San Francisco, CA. POWR offers a suite of 60+ affordable, easy-to-use, and customizable apps to facilitate lead collection and on-page conversion rate optimization. Pluribus' acquisition of POWR brings with it an exciting opportunity to accelerate the delivery of improved and simplified solutions to help eCommerce businesses of all sizes grow online and turn more website visitors into customers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy