Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Bill Gates-backed merger eyes solar breakthrough

eenews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new venture to develop next generation tandem solar cells was announced yesterday with the backing of Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a Texas energy company and First Solar Inc., the largest U.S. solar panel manufacturer. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree...

www.eenews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Cells#Solar Panel#Data Collection#First Solar Inc#E E News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryNewswise

A 10-Year Look at the Battery Supply Chain in America

Newswise — New Argonne report reveals how supply chain trends have evolved holistically. Electric vehicles (EVs) can help put America on the path toward a clean energy economy. Yet the supply chain behind them is not fully understood. A new report from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National...
Energy Industrymining.com

Platinum giants eye solar power as green answer to blackouts

The world’s biggest platinum miners are ramping up plans to build renewable energy plants to free them from power outages that have plagued South Africa for more than a decade and to reduce their carbon footprint. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd., the No. 1 platinum miner, Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. and Anglo...
EconomyWLFI.com

Bill Gates Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft. Marriage: Melinda (French) Gates (January 1, 1994-present) Children: Phoebe Adele, 2002; Rory John, 1999; Jennifer Katharine, 1996. Education: Attended Harvard University, 1973-1975. Other Facts. Was No. 1 on the Forbes World's Billionaires List for 12 consecutive years...
Energy Industrybizjournals

Solar for nonprofits: financing fundamentals

The concepts of solar energy align well with the goals and ideology of most nonprofits: do right by the environment while saving money. But the lack of tax appetite in nonprofits makes capturing the benefits of solar tax incentives difficult. Thankfully, there are options for nonprofits to go solar, while still reaping in the benefits of the available tax incentives.
Energy Industryshareable.net

The future of energy is a symbiotic grid

This article was adapted from Bright Green Future, a book that chronicles a global renaissance in people-powered solutions to climate change. In a decade-long building boom of renewable energy, we’ve reached a milestone. There are now one billion watts of wind and solar installed across the world. That’s about half the capacity of all coal and three times that of all nuclear.
Energy Industrynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Business, renewable energy groups align to support community solar bill

Jul. 21—A coalition of business, health and renewable energy organizations has formed to lobby for expanded access to solar energy in Wisconsin. Eight organizations working as the Wisconsin Community Solar Economic Alliance are pushing for passage of a Republican bill that would allow businesses and residents to invest in private "community solar" gardens.
BusinessTelegraph

Bill Gates and George Soros join buyout of UK Covid testing company

Billionaire philanthropists George Soros and Bill Gates are part of a buyout of Bedford based developer of lateral flow tests. The founder of Microsoft founder joined the Soros Economic Development Fund in a deal to buy Mologic, which has developed 10-minute Covid tests that it aims to make for as little as $1.
Bartholomew County, INRepublic

Solar powers lower bills for animal shelter

The arrival of summer has allowed the Bartholomew County Humane Society to finally put new solar panels to the test. As it turns out, the savings on the electric bill at the organization’s shelter, 4415 E. County Road 200S, have been as expected. Before the solar panels were installed last...
Energy IndustryKXAN

Take Your Power Back With NATiVE Solar

John Lewis, director of sales at NATiVE Solar, spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to discuss residential solar sales with a focus on products and how to keep the power on with ERCOT’s changing stability. What kind of solar equipment do you use on your projects and how do...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Forbes

Why Bill Gates Is Banking On Small Modular Nuclear Reactors

When TerraPower and PacifiCorp said in June that they would place a right-sized nuclear reactor in Wyoming where a coal plant once stood, it barely made a ripple. The president’s green infrastructure plan had drowned out the news. But nuclear energy is expensive and all of the dollar signs combined have become blinding.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

New polling by Bill Gates group shows popularity of clean tech spending

New polling data released today by Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy finds spending public money on clean tech in order to cut greenhouse gas emissions is extremely popular nationwide. Why it matters: Congress is writing legislation that would direct the largest amount ever spent in the U.S. on clean tech research,...
Seaside Heights, NJwbjb.org

Murphy signs clean energy bills for electric cars and solar

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s governor has signed a package of bills aimed at moving the state closer to its goal of generating 100% of its power from clean sources by 2050. The measures signed Friday make it easier to develop some solar energy projects, and to locate and build electric vehicle charging stations. But still waiting for action by the Democratic governor is another bill that would remove most local control from where and how offshore wind energy projects come ashore. Murphy didn’t mention that bill at a signing ceremony in Seaside Heights in a municipal parking lot across the street from a popular water park.
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

China expected to add up to 65GW of solar capacity this year

The China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) has said the country expects to add up to 65GW of solar power capacity by the end of the year, bringing its total installed capacity to more than 300GW. The CPIA said that increasing product prices and supply constraints on photovoltaic raw materials had...
Energy Industryucsusa.org

A Framework for a People-Centered Clean Energy Transition

The climate crisis is here, and we know we need to make deep cuts in heat-trapping emissions to limit the worst of future impacts. That can sometimes lead to a sole focus on techno-economic solutions to achieving deep decarbonization, which limits a fuller understanding of the challenges and the opportunities ahead. UCS and an advisory committee of external experts set out to take a different approach to wrestling with these issues, one that centers people—the people who use energy, the people who help supply it and the people who bear a disproportionate burden of the harms caused by our fossil fuel-based energy system—and recognizes the need for systemic changes. Today we released a report, A Transformative Climate Action Framework: Putting People at the Center of Our Nation’s Clean Energy Transition, outlining a framework for just and equitable clean energy transition that can help address past harms and maximizes benefits for workers and communities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy