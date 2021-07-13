Catch This IMAX Preview for Villeneuve's 'Dune' on July 21st + 22nd

"Tell me about these dreams…" IMAX has announced a special series of preview events this June to promote the upcoming release of Denis Villeneuve's epic new Dune movie landing in theaters this fall. "Featuring never-before-seen footage, music from the film, and more - all culminating in the debut of the Dune trailer. This exclusive event is free for all audiences" on a first come, first served basis. The events will take place on July 21st & July 22nd (Wednesday & Thursday) and includes IMAX footage from the movie, as well as the brand new trailer (the first trailer dropped almost a year ago). This kind of big IMAX promotion hearkens back to the days of Christopher Nolan teasing his new movies with IMAX events as well. Villeneuve's Dune is now schedule to open in October, after being delayed from release in 2020 due to the pandemic. It's also premiering at the 2021 Venice Film Festival in September. These IMAX events are taking place worldwide - check your local IMAX listings to find out how to book a ticket. And see a tiny glimpse of new footage below.