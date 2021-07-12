Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Rhode Island Implements '401 Work Program' To Help Workers Receive UI Benefits While Working Part Time

cheddar.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome states across the country have or will end the weekly $300 federal unemployment benefits within the upcoming weeks. Officials believe ending these benefits will help businesses that are currently dealing with labor shortages and also give people a push to get back to work. However, this isn't the case for most Americans. Some have noted that factors such as lack of access to child-care and concerns over the COVID-19 continue to prevent them to head back to work. Ending benefits early will force several Americans to make quick decisions about their economic future. One state though believes there is a solution to this all. That is to allow people to work more while still collecting unemployment. Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee, joined Cheddar to discuss the state's '401 Work Program' and its success so far.

cheddar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Mckee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Cheddar#Work Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy