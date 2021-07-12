Rhode Island Implements '401 Work Program' To Help Workers Receive UI Benefits While Working Part Time

Some states across the country have or will end the weekly $300 federal unemployment benefits within the upcoming weeks. Officials believe ending these benefits will help businesses that are currently dealing with labor shortages and also give people a push to get back to work. However, this isn't the case for most Americans. Some have noted that factors such as lack of access to child-care and concerns over the COVID-19 continue to prevent them to head back to work. Ending benefits early will force several Americans to make quick decisions about their economic future. One state though believes there is a solution to this all. That is to allow people to work more while still collecting unemployment. Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee, joined Cheddar to discuss the state's '401 Work Program' and its success so far.