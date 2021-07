The tracks on Acid 2021 barely have names — just identity markers beginning with the letter X and a series of numbers, like they were uncovered and cataloged by the archeologists of a future alien civilization. But they are by no means interchangeable. Each of the tracks on Kick.S’s new album on Acidworx is a trip, and sometimes a long one. The two albums together clock in at nearly 130 minutes and is broken up into two volumes of gory acid glory; these two volumes alone would keep a busy techno DJ flush in new tracks for a very long time.