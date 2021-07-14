What do ‘reparations’ mean for you? Forum asks Mondays throughout summer; Join and be heard. City councillors E. Denise Simmons and Patty Nolan introduced an order June 21 for a reparations fund. When I attended the City Council meeting to speak and listen to public comments, a lot of confusion due to lack of clarity was apparent. People who spoke in support of the fund seemed to be unaware that it was a reparations fund; I have continued to have conversations with Cambridge residents, many of whom are shocked and completely unaware of this policy. This confusion is undoubtedly intentional.