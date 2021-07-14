Cancel
Imperial County, CA

COVID-19 Variants Remain Low

By Carroll Buckley
kxoradio.com
 11 days ago

The Imperial County Public Health Department says that the number of new cases from variants of the COVID-19 virus remains low at this time. The Health Department updated he County Board of Supervisors Tuesday and told them they continue to monitor for increased coronavirus activity in the county. According to the health department the known COVID-19 variants of concern currently identified in Imperial County are: Alpha -68 , Beta - 1 ,Delta - 2 and Gamma - 90. Statewide the Delta variant has been prevalent among the variants.

