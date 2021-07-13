Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

How to Have Fun While Paying Off Your Debt

By Patrick Jones
universityherald.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the main reasons people make irresponsible decisions with their money is because it can be more fun than being fiscally responsible. Spending hours looking to buy cheap car insurance online is not as fun as settling on the first rate you find in 30 minutes and enjoying the rest of your afternoon in the sun. It is not as exciting to put $100 in your savings account as it would be to spend that hundred buying a new outfit.

www.universityherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Car Insurance#Groupon#Pinterest#Budgeting#Sell Old Stuff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Personal FinanceNews-Herald

Rachel Cruze: 5 tips to stay motivated while paying off debt

We’ve reached a halfway point in the year, and if you’re also in the middle of your debt-free journey, your motivation may be in a slump. The excitement of starting your debt-free journey may have worn off, and now you’re in the daily grind of paying off those loans and making all the sacrifices you can.
Personal FinancePosted by
Benzinga

How To Manage Your Pandemic Debts? All You Need To Know

COVID-19 has taken a toll on everybody. The virus struck everyone suddenly and has made every aspect of our lives suffer badly. Many of the country’s economy has been devastated during this pandemic, millions of people have lost their jobs, and well-established businesses have shut down. Managing finance and debts in these troubling times has become very difficult and different from regular days.
Economythepennyhoarder.com

Pay Off Your Car Loan Early with These 5 Money-Saving Moves

Is your monthly car payment a burden to your budget? Paying off your car loan early can earn you much-needed financial freedom and save you potentially hundreds (or thousands) of dollars in would-be interest. You can pay off your car loan early using several effective strategies, but before you do,...
Real EstatePosted by
The US Sun

How to pay off your mortgage 10 years early

HOMEOWNERS can become mortgage-free within a decade by being savvy with their cash. Savings on bills and budgeting will leave borrowers with extra cash that can be put towards mortgage repayments, leaving them debt-free sooner. This would dramatically cut your monthly outgoings, but you'd also save thousands of dollars otherwise...
Credits & Loansmoney.com

6 Ways to Pay Off Credit Card Debt Fast

This is a great time to get out of credit card debt. The economy is starting to work its way back to normalcy following the COVID-19 pandemic, and the average American’s personal savings rate has jumped to record levels. Still, many people are stuck with high-interest credit card debt —...
Personal Financemoneytalksnews.com

How to Pay Off $10,000 in Debt Without Breaking a Sweat

Runaway debt can drown your hopes and dreams in a sea of red. Paying off credit card bills — for things you may no longer even own — robs you of the seed money you need to invest and become financially independent. If you are frustrated, remember that it doesn’t...
Personal FinancePosted by
SPY

How To Pay Your Mortgage With A Credit Card

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. Savvy miles and points collectors try to put every expense they can on a credit card to earn bonus points. What...
Relationshipsthepennyhoarder.com

Parents: Here Are 5 Smart Uses for Your Child Tax Credit Payments

Parents, we know what a game changer this is: Suddenly, you’re getting these child tax credit payments every month from the federal government. The payments started landing in bank accounts in mid July — $300 a month for each child under six, and $250 for older children. Even better, these payments will keep coming each month through December!
Income TaxPosted by
The US Sun

Four million IRS refunds worth up to $10,200 per person going out this month – how to find out if you’re owed money

THE IRS is sending out four million refunds worth up to $10,200 per person to many Americans this month – but some people need to find out if they're owned money. Eligible recipients earn less than less than $150,000 and paid taxes this year on 2020 unemployment benefits will have their return evaluated and get the money – but not everyone has received it yet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy