How to Have Fun While Paying Off Your Debt
One of the main reasons people make irresponsible decisions with their money is because it can be more fun than being fiscally responsible. Spending hours looking to buy cheap car insurance online is not as fun as settling on the first rate you find in 30 minutes and enjoying the rest of your afternoon in the sun. It is not as exciting to put $100 in your savings account as it would be to spend that hundred buying a new outfit.www.universityherald.com
Comments / 0