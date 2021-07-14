Cancel
How The Universe Is Reflected Near Black Holes

SpaceRef
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA disk of glowing gas swirls into the black hole "Gargantua" from the movie Interstellar. Because space curves around the black hole, it is possible to look round its far side and see the part of the gas disk that would otherwise be hidden by the hole. Our understanding of this mechanism has now been increased by Danish master's student at NBI, Albert Sneppen CREDIT credit: interstellar.wiki/CC BY-NC License.

spaceref.com

