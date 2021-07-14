Seeing A Ferrari Logo On The Roof - From Orbit

Thomas Pesquet: I was challenged by friends to picture the highest mountain peaks around the world, and I do like a challenge. Not as easy as it sounds though, because whereas a city or an island often have a distinctive shape, a snow-covered mountain has little to differentiate it from the snow-covered mountains around it. In addition from here they all look small, so it is difficult to see which one is the tallest!!! Here's Aconcagua in the Andes mountains, Argentina. That's alot of As but it is an A-class mountain and the highest in South America :). Btw climbing it is on my todo list for after the flight... Now on to the other continents.