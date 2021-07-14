Cancel
Seeing A Ferrari Logo On The Roof - From Orbit

SpaceRef
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Pesquet: Near Abu Dhabi, this tiny red dot caught my eye and its the Ferrari theme park or museum (at least it has the logo on the roof). Sustainable Development Goal 9 is to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation. Infrastructure is one thing that stands out from space, from canals to highways to roads in the desert, it is obvious how humans have shaped our world to improve travel.

#Ferraris#Infrastructure#Un Petit Point Rouge#Des Canaux Aux Autoroutes#Faonn Le Monde Pour#Les Uns Aux Autres#Passe De Temps Voyager#Dune Certaine#De Gommer Des Diffrences#Mettre Les Choses#Esa Nasa T#Twitter
