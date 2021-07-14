Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Stern discusses nursing home reform bill

By Emily Alvarenga
signalscv.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Henry Stern, D-Los Angeles, held a news conference Monday to discuss “critical” legislation that aims to make nursing homes more accountable and safer for residents. Advocates for seniors and nursing home reform, and the bill’s co-sponsors AARP California, California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform and SEIU California, joined Stern, whose district includes western portions of the Santa Clarita Valley, for a livestreamed conference to review Senate Bill 650, which aims at requiring greater transparency on how nursing homes are spending funds.

signalscv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Stern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reform Bills#Legislature#Seiu#The Santa Clarita Valley#Senate#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
AARP
Related
Health ServicesLaist.com

A New Bill Could Provide More Transparency On Nursing Home Finances

LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. The state legislature is considering a bill that would require more transparency from skilled nursing facilities on their corporate structure and finances. Under Senate...
Health Servicestribuneledgernews.com

Sununu signs bill to boost nursing home staffing in New Hampshire

(The Center Square) – Nursing homes and long-term care facilities in New Hampshire will have access to a larger employment pool under a bill signed by Gov. Chris Sununu. The measure, which passed the Legislature earlier this month, allows EMTs, paramedics, and those with military experience to forgo the required training courses expected of nursing assistants and apply for a professional license from the state.
U.S. Politicstheforumnewsgroup.com

Medicare to Finally Cover Dental, Vision, Hearing

Citing some of the biggest healthcare complaints of constituents and a rare chance to fix the mess, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Sunday his push to have Medicare finally cover dental, vision, and hearing. Schumer said this longtime lack of coverage has plagued and burdened people for far too long, while contributing to more serious and more costly ailments.
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccinated America Has Had Enough

In the United States, this pandemic could’ve been over by now, and certainly would’ve been by Labor Day. If the pace of vaccination through the summer had been anything like the pace in April and May, the country would be nearing herd immunity. With most adults immunized, new and more infectious coronavirus variants would have nowhere to spread. Life could return nearly to normal.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Big coronavirus increases in SNAP and farm spending

The food stamp program will cost $145 billion this year, more than double its prepandemic total, due to expansion to combat the pandemic, estimated the CBO in updating its budget outlook. SNAP was fourth among programs with the largest spending increases over 2020. “Outlays for SNAP are projected to total...
Politicspncguam.com

Starting Aug. 1, PUA claimants must meet federal work search requirements

The Office of the Governor has announced that effective Aug. 1, the suspension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (“PUA”) work search requirement contained in Executive Order 2020-25 is rescinded. PUA claimants must now meet work search requirements as required in United States Department of Labor guidance following Hawaii regulations. In...
Congress & Courtsfoodsafetynews.com

Judge orders Amos Miller to pay $250,000 fine within 30 days or risk jail

Federal Judge Edward G. Smith today signed a 39-page order imposing sanctions on Amos Miller and Miller’s Organic Farm, including a $250,000 fine and other penalties. “In order to effect defendants’ future compliance, by making them aware of the seriousness of their violations and the consequences for future violations, defendants are ordered to pay to the United States, within 30 days of the date of entry of this Order — and pursuant to written instructions that the United States will provide to defendants—a fine of $250,000, or face further monetary and other penalties, possibly including imprisonment of Amos Miller,” the order says.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The "superbug" outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Corydon Times-Republican

State epidemiologist talks COVID vaccine, demands of public health, Test Iowa closings and more

Iowa’s state epidemiologist thinks Iowa is not at a turning point with the delta virus, so far. In an interview with IowaWatch July 16, Dr. Caitlin Pedati also called for Iowans to continue to get vaccinated, use social distancing, masks and other safety measures related to the coronavirus that officially arrived in Iowa in March 2020. She discussed the difficulties of public health and stressed the perseverance of health care workers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy