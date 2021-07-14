Stern discusses nursing home reform bill
Sen. Henry Stern, D-Los Angeles, held a news conference Monday to discuss “critical” legislation that aims to make nursing homes more accountable and safer for residents. Advocates for seniors and nursing home reform, and the bill’s co-sponsors AARP California, California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform and SEIU California, joined Stern, whose district includes western portions of the Santa Clarita Valley, for a livestreamed conference to review Senate Bill 650, which aims at requiring greater transparency on how nursing homes are spending funds.signalscv.com
