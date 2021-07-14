Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pitchers who developed in Colorado Springs make up large chunk of NL staff, defying perception

By BRENT BRIGGEMAN brent.briggeman@gazette.com
Posted by 
The Gazette
The Gazette
 11 days ago

DENVER – Colorado Springs delivered an All-Star Game message to Major League Baseball from beyond the grave on Tuesday: Perhaps its cause of death should be reexamined.

Four pitchers from the Milwaukee Brewers – all of whom spent significant time with the Triple-A Colorado Springs Sky Sox – were introduced with the National League team at Coors Field.

Corbin Burnes pitched two innings for the N.L., making him the only pitcher of the night to record more than three outs. Josh Hader and Brandon Woodruff were also initial selections to the team. Freddy Peralta was later added as a replacement.

That group has a collective 2.17 ERA in 335 1/3 innings this year with 455 strikeouts, helping the Brewers to the most strikeouts in the National League and a top five ranking in runs allowed.

All this despite “humbling” experiences in Colorado Springs, as Hader described it. Hader posted a 5.28 ERA in 121 innings with the Sky Sox, easily his worst numbers of any minor league stop. Burnes had a 5.15 ERA in 78 2/3 innings and Woodruff a 4.17 in 146 2/3. Only Peralta had consistent success at 3.39 in 61 innings in 13 starts for Colorado Springs.

“As far as pitching mechanics, it was tough to work on that,” Burnes said of throwing at 6,531 feet in Colorado Springs. “But as far as facing adversity and learning how to get through that environment is probably the biggest thing you gain out of it.”

Baseball decided that wasn’t enough.

The city lost affiliated baseball this year, relegated to independent status as MLB streamlined its pipeline structure and the team, now known as the Vibes, were cut from the picture. But the fall for Colorado Springs baseball began before that when the Rockies moved their Triple-A team to Albuquerque, N.M. in 2014. A reshuffling left Milwaukee with its Triple-A team in Colorado Springs for four seasons until the ownership group rearranged its inventory, moving Triple-A operations from Colorado Springs to San Antonio and bringing a Rookie League team to town.

The reasons for the various moves included weather and facilities, but usually the overarching reason was the lack of desire for teams to send their pitching prospects to the highest-altitude professional baseball environment in the country.

Perhaps that wasn’t the detriment it was believed to be when all of those pitchers were graduating to pitch in Coors Field. Those who moved on to Milwaukee are faring just fine, and they credit Colorado Springs for playing a part in that.

“You go through the minor leagues and you’re developing yourself as a pitcher, and (in Colorado Springs) you have to develop those mental skills,” Hader said. “That’s something not a lot of people practice.

“Everything that we go through, there’s a reason for it. It’s all a learning experience, playing this game.”

Comments / 0

The Gazette

The Gazette

Colorado Springs, CO
1K+
Followers
70
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Corbin Burnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League Baseball#Nl#Major League Baseball#The Milwaukee Brewers#Coors Field#N L#Era#The National League#The Sky Sox#Triple A#Rookie League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBaudacy.com

MLB issues ruling on mysterious light that halted play during Red Sox-Yankees

There was more than one commotion in the stands at Yankee Stadium last weekend. In the seventh inning of Sunday night’s affair, a mysterious light shined towards home plate during DJ LeMahieu’s at-bat against Brandon Workman, briefly stopping play. Given the prevalence of weird subterfuge, MLB launched an investigation into...
MLBroxpile.com

Colorado Rockies podcast: A preview of the MLB All-Star Game festivities and a look at the NL starting pitchers

On this episode of the Rox Pile Rockies Report, we discuss the MLB All-Star Game and we preview the festivities surrounding it in the coming days. My co-expert and co-host, Kevin Henry, and I discuss the throngs of people that are coming from around the globe to see the first large event that is at 100 percent capacity in North American sport: the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers: Jesus Aguilar Could Fill Need at 1B, per Ken Rosenthal

The Milwaukee Brewers just recently acquired Rowdy Tellez via trade from the Toronto Blue Jays, but that doesn’t mean that they are done addressing the first base position—especially with David Stearns at the helm. Tellez has a career .755 OPS, which is decent, but he’s really struggled this season, recording...
MLBPosted by
9NEWS

Bud Black excited to join NL All-Star coaching staff

DENVER — Bud Black gets the call again. The Colorado Rockies manager received a personal invitation once more from his colleague, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, to be part of his All-Star coaching staff. Roberts is managing the National League team in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game at Coors...
MLB975thefanatic.com

In What World Is Zack Wheeler Not The Starting Pitcher For The NL?

Tonight is the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, and the Phillies have two representatives in Colorado tonight: JT Realmuto and Zack Wheeler. Realmuto was already named the starting catcher for the National League this past weekend when leading vote getter at the position Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants was placed on the IL with a thumb injury, and it seemed Wheeler had a good chance to be tabbed as the starting pitcher as well. Jacob deGrom, who has been absolutely transcendent on the mound for the New York Mets this year, elected to skip the All-Star Game in favor of rest. That opened the door for Wheeler – who is 2nd in the NL in strikeouts, and 4th in ERA, and 2nd in the entire NL, position players included, in WAR – to start in place of the man who leads the league in pretty much every statistical category. As a middling team, it seemed the Phillies had a silver lining for the first half of the MLB Season, possibly owning the starting battery for the NL in the All-Star Game. And then yesterday the announcement came down that it would be Max Scherzer starting for the National League instead of Wheeler, Yu Darvish, Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes, or really any other starting pitcher on the NL roster.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Friday

Friday features several outstanding pitching matchups in games with contending teams. Heading the list is Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees visiting Eduardo Rodriguez and the Boston Red Sox. Cole has seemingly made some adjustments and is back to his dominant self while Rodriguez looks to build on a strong effort in Yankee Stadium to open the second half. The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies square off in a battle of NL East clubs trying to catch the New York Mets. Max Fried gets the ball for the visitors while Zack Wheeler takes the hill for the home team.
MLBtheScore

Ohtani hitting leadoff as AL's pitcher, Scherzer starts for NL

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will start on the mound for the American League in Tuesday's All-Star Game at Coors Field. Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer will take the bump for the National League. Ohtani, who made history by being named an All-Star as both a designated hitter...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Phillies Reportedly Interested In Trade For 8-Time All-Star

Believe it or not, the Philadelphia Phillies are just four games back of the New York Mets for first place in the NL East. The Phillies, as a result, are expected to be buyers ahead of MLB’s July 30 trade deadline. According to baseball insider Jon Heyman, the Phillies are...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Re-Sign Steven Souza Jr. To Minor League Contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr. to a Minor League contract and he was placed on Triple-A Oklahoma City’s roster. The 32-year-old was designated for assignment on July 6 when the Dodgers selected the contract of Jake Reed. Souza cleared waivers and wound up being released on July 11.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Mayor Suthers helps send-off Tokyo-bound U.S. Olympic Team athletes, coaches and staff flying out of the Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor John Suthers helped send-off U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team athletes, coaches and staff heading to Tokyo, Japan this morning at the Colorado Springs Airport just six days before the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will begin. The 21-member group on the flight will meet up with the rest of the team in Chicago The post Mayor Suthers helps send-off Tokyo-bound U.S. Olympic Team athletes, coaches and staff flying out of the Colorado Springs Airport appeared first on KRDO.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Top 5 Detroit Tigers draft picks of all-time

Implemented in 1965, Major League Baseball introduced a league-based draft. Unlike most professional sports drafts where the draft takes place after the conclusion of a previous season, MLB’s draft takes place about three-quarters of the way through the season, usually in early June (or in July this year). Many players...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

San Diego Padres: Chris Paddack not profiling as a starting pitcher

The San Diego Padres are firmly in the driver’s seat as the second team in the National League’s Wild-Card chase. Currently, they lead the Cincinnati Reds by six games. It’s remarkable their position in the standings considering the Padres’ struggles with getting consistent starting pitching. The biggest area of concern is Chris Paddack not profiling as a starting pitcher for a second consecutive year.
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

Following an off day, the Cincinnati Reds open a weekend series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ballpark this evening. The next Reds on Radio broadcast will be tomorrow night beginning at 5:40 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP. Elsewhere in the National League. Dylan Carlson had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy