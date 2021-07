SANDWICH, England — It almost certainly won’t be enough. Brooks Koepka knows this better than anyone, for he has a major-championship instruction manual that he refuses to share with his peers. He walked off the 18th on Sunday at Royal St. George’s rather perturbed after missing an eight-footer for birdie, which would have gotten him within two of the stalling leaders; for squandering umpteen opportunities on the back nine to turn a great round into an all-timer; above all, for a third-round 72 that will cost him major No. 5.