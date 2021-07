Showing up for your workout can be hard enough, so the last thing you need is poor joint health to deter you once you actually get moving! Unfortunately, many people experience joint pain—in their hips or knees, for example—that make working out painful. When you experience pain during exercise, it suddenly becomes more tempting to call it quits and commit to a day on the couch instead. But don’t give up! While there are many causes of joint pain, there are many ways to improve your joint health.