The Marion Fire Department will be upgrading its fleet of trucks and will be better equipped to fight alcohol- and petroleum-based fires, according to Fire Chief Paul David. At Tuesday’s Marion Common Council meeting, David and Controller Julie Flores requested the approval of lease financing through the Indiana Bond Bank program for the purchase of a new fire truck. Flores said the city will pay $113,941.72 annually over five years with a 1.342 percent interest rate, and David said the fire department will own the truck outright at the end of the five years.