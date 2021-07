Americans are living longer than ever before, which is great news, of course. But that also means that more and more of the population is facing new challenges and struggles related to aging; for many, that comes in the form of cognitive impairment. Dementia, Alzheimer's, and other cognitive conditions are now the seventh most common cause of death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. Around a third of all seniors die with Alzheimer's or another type of dementia, according to the Alzheimer's Association. But, thankfully, researchers have recently found one thing you can do to stave off possible cognitive impairment and it'll only take 30 minutes of your day. Read on to find out more.