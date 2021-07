With every new form of media comes a new panic about its legitimacy. Media history is chock full of new media platforms being met with anxiety from older generations until they are integrated as an accepted form of media. Video game streaming platforms are the new kid on the block. For those not a part of the gaming community, it can be difficult to understand the reasons why a person would willingly watch someone else play a game. Yet, seeing content on Twitch and other streaming platforms as “backseat gaming” is a surface-level perspective that does not take into account what Twitch streams accomplish as an entertainment medium. Video game streaming is about community engagement, not people being lonely onlookers at the sole player.