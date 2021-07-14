Cancel
Randolph, NJ

Randolph Resident Honored for Years of Service

By new_view_media
mypaperonline.com
 11 days ago

Randolph resident and County College of Morris (CCM) graduate Delores “Dee” Rincon, (class of 1985), was recently honored with the CCM Alumni Humanitarian Award. Rincon’s award is in fact a recognition of her three-decades of service to her community, for her outstanding personal achievements, dedication to serving the public good, serving a segment of the college, and, for exceptional overall achievement in her profession.

