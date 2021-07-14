Randolph Resident Honored for Years of Service
Randolph resident and County College of Morris (CCM) graduate Delores “Dee” Rincon, (class of 1985), was recently honored with the CCM Alumni Humanitarian Award. Rincon’s award is in fact a recognition of her three-decades of service to her community, for her outstanding personal achievements, dedication to serving the public good, serving a segment of the college, and, for exceptional overall achievement in her profession.www.mypaperonline.com
