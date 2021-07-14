Cancel
Nevada, MO

3-run third lifts Griffons past Outlaws

By From Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=239BOT_0awBECns00

NEVADA, Mo. — The Nevada Griffons' dominance over the Joplin Outlaws continues.

Behind a three-run third inning, the Griffons (15-15) topped the Outlaws 4-3 on Tuesday night in MINK League action at Lyons Stadium. Nevada improves to 7-0 against Joplin in league play this summer.

In the bottom of the third, Matthew Leong sparked the Griffons' rally with a leadoff double. Cameron Saso plated Leong with a single to get Nevada on the board.

After a two-out single by Kahle Good and a pair of walks, Good scored on a wild pitch to increase the Griffons' advantage to 2-0. Jack Swisher capped the inning with a bases-loaded free pass to make the game 3-0.

But the Outlaws struck in the top of the sixth after an RBI triple from Caleb Feurstake. One batter later, Ethan Ellis brought home Feurstake on an single to trim the deficit to 3-2.

Then one half frame later, Nevada extended its lead to 4-2 when Pittsburg State's Braden Hinton came home on a wild pitch.

Joplin's Brandon Ulmer cut the deficit back to one with an RBI single in the top of the eighth, but the Griffons' Sebastian Kirchner slammed the door with a perfect ninth.

Kirchner fanned two and notched his third save of the season for Nevada. Starter Richard Kiel (4-1) struck out eight batters in eight innings of three-run ball.

Good and Hinton led the Griffons' offensive attack with two hits apiece.

Reese Weaks (0-3) suffered the loss for the Outlaws (12-15). He scattered three runs on four hits to go along with four walks over three innings of work.

Ellis collected a team-high two hits to pace Joplin's six-hit onslaught.

The Outlaws are back in action at Joe Becker Stadium against the Jefferson City Renegades at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. After an off day on Wednesday, Nevada plays at Joplin at 7 p.m. Thursday.

