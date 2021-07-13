Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coventry, RI

Justin Mastrofine, of Coventry, Passes at 42

By Berarducci Funeral Home, Cremation Care Center
GoLocalProv
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur beloved father, brother, and friend, Justin Alexander Mastrofine, 42, of Coventry, passed away unexpectedly. He was a son of the late Lawrence Mastrofine and Patricia Javery. He was a beloved father to and is survived by, his children, Samantha Melillo, Alex Melillo, Makayla Melillo all of Johnston and Patricia Mastrofine of Georgia. He is survived by his devoted brother, Jason Mastrofine, and his wife, a loving sister-in-law, Melanie Mastrofine of Coventry with whom he made his home. He was predeceased by his sister Kim Mastrofine.

www.golocalprov.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Johnston, RI
City
Coventry, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy