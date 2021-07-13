Justin Mastrofine, of Coventry, Passes at 42

Our beloved father, brother, and friend, Justin Alexander Mastrofine, 42, of Coventry, passed away unexpectedly. He was a son of the late Lawrence Mastrofine and Patricia Javery. He was a beloved father to and is survived by, his children, Samantha Melillo, Alex Melillo, Makayla Melillo all of Johnston and Patricia Mastrofine of Georgia. He is survived by his devoted brother, Jason Mastrofine, and his wife, a loving sister-in-law, Melanie Mastrofine of Coventry with whom he made his home. He was predeceased by his sister Kim Mastrofine.