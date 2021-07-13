Cancel
Providence, RI

Patricia Ann Douglas, Passes Away

Patricia Ann Douglas passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends after a long illness at Westerly Hospital in RI on July 13, 2021. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Agnes and Alfred Bergantine of Esmond, RI, and attended North Providence High School. Pat has been a resident of Great Island in Narragansett, RI for over 25 years where she lived with her beloved husband Walter Douglas and her dog Dylan.

