Army Veteran, Everett A. Travisono, Passes at 93

Everett A. Travisono, age 93, passed away July 12, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife (Claire L. Stearns) and his immediate family at the Veteran's Home in Bristol, RI. He is survived by his two sons, Robert A. Travisono of Providence and Richard A. Travisono, and his wife Susanne of Johnston. He was the father of the late Joseph A. Travisono. Everette was the proud "Poppa" of Robert, Joseph, and Madison Travisono and the great grandfather to Sophia, Joseph Chiara, and Cristiano. He was also the brother of the late Anthony P. Travisono.