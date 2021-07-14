Europe Is Getting Wilder Every Day. Want To See How Wild?
THE MISSING LYNX – Embark on a journey to Spain and Portugal, where the challenge of rural depopulation is being transformed into an opportunity to recover wild nature. The Greater Côa Valley constitutes a spectacular mix of landscapes where scores of unique species live. Land-abandonment is turned into an opportunity to help nature recover and revitalize the area by supporting rewilding-focused enterprises that offer nature-based tourism. Natural grazing with large herbivores has become a key natural process that facilitates species comeback and acts as a way to help prevent excessive forest fires.www.wlrn.org
