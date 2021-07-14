Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Europe Is Getting Wilder Every Day. Want To See How Wild?

By WLRN 91.3 FM
wlrn.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE MISSING LYNX – Embark on a journey to Spain and Portugal, where the challenge of rural depopulation is being transformed into an opportunity to recover wild nature. The Greater Côa Valley constitutes a spectacular mix of landscapes where scores of unique species live. Land-abandonment is turned into an opportunity to help nature recover and revitalize the area by supporting rewilding-focused enterprises that offer nature-based tourism. Natural grazing with large herbivores has become a key natural process that facilitates species comeback and acts as a way to help prevent excessive forest fires.

www.wlrn.org

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Fires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Tourism
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Related
Posted by
Stephanie Gruner Buckley

Europe wants to see you this summer

I had no interest in leaving home this summer. With onerous Covid requirements, fear of catching Covid, and assuming Europeans wouldn’t be thrilled to see us, it hardly seemed worth it. But now with the 14-hour journey from the UK to France behind us, and happily settled in the Chamonix mountain valley, I’m delighted we made the trip. It turns out the requirements weren’t all that onerous and I was wrong about people being unwelcoming.
ScienceInternational Business Times

Great Barrier Reef's World Heritage Status At Risk

After years of climate-worsened damage to its vibrant corals, Australia's vast Great Barrier Reef could this week be added to UNESCO's list of endangered World Heritage sites. Along with six other sites globally that are grappling with issues like ecological damage, overdevelopment, overtourism or security concerns, the reef's fate is being considered at a meeting in China, with a decision on the listing likely to be announced on Friday.
Middle Eastcreativeloafing.com

The Archaeological Claim to Jerusalem

Israel Archaeological ExpertThis is the archaeological refutation of the academic critics who deny Israel’s historic connection between the Jewish people and their ancient homeland!Hidden under thousands of years of dust and debris lies a treasure trove of relics containing the biblical secrets of our nation and the claim to our homeland. The latest archaeological discoveries in the ancient city of Jerusalem and throughout the Land of Israel have uncovered key findings that present a powerful and convincing case for the biblical story and for the Jewish claim to Israel—even for those who have a hard time believing.Join Israel archaeological expert Rabbi Avrohom Stolik for a thrilling journey back in time to reveal the Jewish claim to the Holy Land and discover your Israelite roots in the land of our ancestors.Tuesday, July 13 | 8:00 pmEvent Fee: $15.
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
Chinacbs17

Australia avoids UNESCO downgrade of Great Barrier Reef

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia on Friday garnered enough international support to defer for two years an attempt by the United Nations’ cultural organization to downgrade the Great Barrier Reef’s World Heritage status because of damage caused by climate change. UNESCO had recommended that its World Heritage Committee add the...
World95.5 FM WIFC

Ukrainian film shows ‘deep history’ of Holocaust massacre

CANNES, France (Reuters) – Archive footage and photographs preserve memories of one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust in a documentary premiered by Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa on Monday. “Babi Yar. Context”, unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival, tells the story of the mass killing...
U.K.Atlas Obscura

The Tragic Life and Global Legacy of the Last Hawaiian Princess

This story is excerpted and adapted from Women on Waves: A Cultural History of Surfing From Ancient Goddesses and Hawaiian Queens to Malibu Movie Stars and Millennial Champions by Jim Kempton, published in July 2021 by Pegasus Books. With the destiny of a kingdom on the line, Princess Ka‘iulani, heir...
WorldThe Independent

Excavator operator skilfully drives machine off truck in Egypt

A skilled excavator operator has gone viral on social media after carefully driving his machine off the back of a truck in Egypt. Footage shows the driver first bringing the digger to the edge of the truck, allowing it to slowly fall to the ground, using the bucket to keep his machine finely balanced.
Chinaeverythinglubbock.com

Australia avoids UNESCO downgrade of Great Barrier Reef

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia on Friday garnered enough international support to defer for two years an attempt by the United Nations’ cultural organization to downgrade the Great Barrier Reef’s World Heritage status because of damage caused by climate change. UNESCO had recommended that its World Heritage Committee add the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy