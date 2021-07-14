Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Higher shrimp prices causing problems for packers and retailers

By JOY ADDISON
KFDM-TV
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHEAST TEXAS — The inflated price of shrimp in Southeast Texas has had a varying economic impact for both consumers and industry professionals. While restaurants were closed during the pandemic, consumers flocked to grocery stores and markets. Great news for packers, fishermen and seafood market owners, but not so good...

kfdm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrimp#Packers#Restaurants#Southeast Texas#Fox 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Seafood
Related
Enterprise, ALwdhn.com

Too much rain causes problems in truck farming

Enterprise, Ala. (WDHN)—If the “daily” rains continue, this may become the wettest July on record in the wiregrass. Of course, water is essential for. a good crop, but it’s quickly becoming too much of a good thing. One regular fruit and veggie vendor at the Enterprise Farmer’s Market says the...
Agricultureagfax.com

Catfish Production: Water Surface Acres Down 3%

The water surface area to be used for catfish production in the three major producing States (Alabama, Arkansas, and Mississippi) during July 1 through December 31, 2021, totaled 53,200 acres, down 3 percent from a year ago. Acres used for Foodsize fish totaled 41,700, down 4 percent from the same...
Marketskelo.com

Dow profit doubles on higher prices

(Reuters) -Dow Inc on Thursday said its second-quarter profit doubled from the prior period, as prices for its chemicals used in plastics and packaging rose on the back of strong consumer and industrial demand as well as lower inventories. Dow’s chemicals, used in everything from plastic and food packaging to...
EconomyWNMT AM 650

Auto retailer Lithia Motors profit boosted by strong demand, higher prices

(Reuters) – U.S. auto retailer Lithia Motors Inc reported a four-fold rise in its quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher vehicle prices and strong demand for personal transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Low interest rates and consumers’ preference for personal vehicles have lifted demand for auto retailers at a...
Frankfort, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Price-gouging settlement with fuel retailer reached

FRANKFORT (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a settlement Friday with an eastern Kentucky fuel retailer and convenience store, resolving allegations of price-gouging in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, earlier this year. Following the May 7 cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, which created a disruption in the...
Agriculturemidwestfarmreport.com

Retail Meat Prices Climb

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist. The Market Update draws information from several sources, including trade publications, radio broadcasts, agricultural news services, individuals involved in the industry as well as USDA NASS and AMS reports. ■ Cash cattle started the week steady, but were lower...
Retailbeef2live.com

Retail Chicken Prices By Month

Retail chicken prices drop 2 cents from last month. Retail chicken prices in June were at $3.35/lb., down 2 cents from the prior month and unchanged from the same time last year. Retail chicken prices have averaged $3.32 so far in 2021. Retail chicken prices averaged $3.22 in 2020, up...
Economystjosephpost.com

Food prices higher in latest Consumer Price Index

The June Consumer Price Index Summary released this week increased .9 percent, the largest monthly change since June of 2008. The food index increased 0.8 percent in June. The food away from home index rose 0.7 percent, and the food at home index increased 0.8 percent. As in May, the...
RetailPosted by
WWD

What’s Causing the Great Retail Worker Shortage?

While Americans are rejoicing at the openness of everything and Gen Zers in particular relish the return of IRL shopping, retail workers are rethinking their employment in the industry, adding to a preexisting, pre-pandemic talent shortage. The problem is a macro one — airports, for example, have found themselves in...
Agriculturenordakpublishing.com

Drought causing higher hay prices

This year is a year Clint Dahl, owner of All Stock Hay, will always remember. Even though Dahl considers himself fortunate to have just finished up second cutting alfalfa and grass hay, he said grass volume is way below normal. Unlike his alfalfa crop, that is a Mustang Seed variety with a double tap root capable of finding the moisture, […]
CurrenciesBusiness Insider

The Data Shows That Bitcoin Is Ready for Higher Prices

It’s no secret that the price action in Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) hasn’t been great in recent months. The industry bellwether and world’s largest cryptocurrency is down about 50% from its April 14 peak above $64,000. That’s a pretty steep decline…. But it’s also no secret that the cryptocurrency market is incredibly...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Big coronavirus increases in SNAP and farm spending

The food stamp program will cost $145 billion this year, more than double its prepandemic total, due to expansion to combat the pandemic, estimated the CBO in updating its budget outlook. SNAP was fourth among programs with the largest spending increases over 2020. “Outlays for SNAP are projected to total...
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Retail Wages Are A Growing Problem That Will Only Get Worse

There’s a good chance that you were recently affected by wages in the retail industry. Even if you’re not a retailer, you may have experienced an interminable wait or couldn’t go to a store or restaurant because labor shortages made it unpleasant or impossible. In April of this year, 649,000 retail workers gave notice they’re quitting; that’s the largest number since tracking began 20 years ago. Reports are that the situation will improve in the fall as unemployment benefits taper off and parents can send kids back to school and go to work. But the retail industry has a problem: it needs more workers, a lot more, and wages in retail aren’t high enough to attract the workers the industry needs. Retailers who raise their wages may get the workers they need but then find that the profits they thought they’d make are being taken home by the workers. In an industry where pennies count, how can a retailer pay enough to workers and make enough for shareholders?
Retailmilwaukeesun.com

Unionized retail workers earn higher pay than nonunion workers: report

Unionized workers are earning higher wages, compared to nonunion workers in the US retail sector, with their weekly pay gap widening to $50 from nearly $20. By the end of 2019, unionized workers were making $730 a week, on average, while non-unionized workers were taking home over $670. One reason...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Catering and Food Service Market to Reap Excessive Revenues through 2021-2031,Fact.MR Report

Catering and food service market is expected to grow substantially on the backdrop of increasing demand for ready to eat outdoor food and accessibility across the globe. Due to better packaging, catering and food service also provides healthy and hygienic food for the consumers. In addition, due to convenience from catering and food service it is widely being used in schools, colleges, restaurants, offices, cafeterias, etc.

Comments / 0

Community Policy