2021 Satin Steel Metallic Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Roanoke Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNice, GREAT MILES 5,916! Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, Turbo Charged, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, SEATING, HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTB... ENGINE, 2.7L TURBO CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Smart...

roanoke.com

Hardcore Chevy Silverado ZR2 Prepares To Rip The Raptor

The Chevrolet Colorado has always looked the best and been the best it can be with the ZR2 package, but a hardcore Silverado is something we've been wanting for some time. A Chevy designer whet our appetites for just such a machine with a futuristic rendering earlier this year, and we ourselves had a crack at it, albeit with ZL1-inspired styling cues. These efforts have now proven not to be in vain, as Chevrolet has just teased the Silverado ZR2, and of course, we're all itching to see what it will look like. While we don't know for sure just yet, here's a pretty good idea.
CarsTop Speed

After Ford and Ram, Chevy Decides to Come up With an Off-Road-Ready Version of the Silverado Truck

The Silverado ZR2 off-road model will take on the Ford Tremor; not the Raptor. Chevy is taking baby steps towards competing with the Ram 1500 and the Ford F-150 in the off-roading, performance truck department. Out of the Big Three, Chevy is the only one not to offer a full-fledged off-road model for the Silverado. Ford has the F-150 Raptor (and Raptor R V-8 in the works), whereas Ram has the 1500 TRX. While Chevy hasn’t come up with a standalone off-roading model yet, it has teased a new trim, something similar to what Ford does with the Tremor and Ram does with the 1500 Rebel. Chevy has plans to offer the Silverado in the ZR2 outfit that will give you the freedom to take your bowtie truck off the roads without much hesitation. Well, better late than never!
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Chevy Silverado Driver Tries Drifting, Promptly Crashes Into Curb

Friends, we have a new nominee for an automotive Darwin award. We've become used to seeing Ford Mustang drivers dominate this segment but we're starting to think the pony car crowd might have learned some lessons in recent years. We haven't seen many Mustang fails as of late, but this is the second wheel-destroying drift from other vehicles we've seen in just the last few weeks. Perhaps that infamous Mercedes-AMG drifter bought a truck?
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 White Dodge Journey

EPA 24 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City! Third Row Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, CD Player, FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP, COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE, Aluminum Wheels AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Kinetic Blue Metallic Chevrolet Equinox

FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Nice. Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged, iPod/MP3 Input, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT.. DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot. MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Privacy Glass,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat Ram 1500

Great Shape. Express trim. PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, WHEELS: 20 X 9 CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM... iPod/MP3 Input, 4x4, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26C EXPRESS, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Magnetic Metallic Ford F-150

Great Shape, LOW MILES - 18,049! PRICED TO MOVE $3,400 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated Seats, Nav System, Hitch, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, Turbo Charged Engine, VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATIO... CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera. Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Blue Reflex Mica Mazda MAZDA3

WAS $31,880, FUEL EFFICIENT 40 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! Nice, GREAT MILES 13,852! Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT PACKAGE, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Local Trade-In SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration. Rear Spoiler, MP3...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2012 Polished Metal Metallic Honda Fit

EPA 35 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Clean. Fit trim, Polished Metal Metallic exterior and Gray interior. CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, New Tires, Local Trade-In. READ MORE!. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Auction Cars on the Motor Mile provides another vehicle segment to our already considerable selection. These are vehicles that did not meet our retail standards for Shelor Used Car Certification, but still provide affordable transportation. Some vehicles may have mechanical issues. The inspection process includes an internal inspection as well as a State Inspection. Not all mechanical issues will be known at the time of inspection or at the time of sale. These vehicles include a 30 Day 1,000 mile limited powertrain warranty where the dealer will pay 25% of parts and labor for a covered repair and customer pays 75% of parts and labor for a covered repair. All service work must be performed by a Shelor service facility.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 White Knuckle Clearcoat Dodge Charger

Nice, GREAT MILES 10,896! EPA 30 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP5... Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2006 White Chevrolet Malibu

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 15507 miles below market average! 22/32 City/Highway MPG. *At Duncan Hyundai, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need!! We are also a Negotiation Free store. That means there is no need to waste time haggling and no back and forth! All of our vehicles are pre-discounted and priced ultra competitively to the market.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Beige Kia Sorento

3rd Row Seat, Heated Seats, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Monitor, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, CARPETED FLOOR MATS, Back-Up Camera. S trim, BEIGE exterior and BLACK interior. EPA 25 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Mosaic Black Metallic Chevrolet Camaro

Nice, GREAT MILES 15,222! FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, RS PACKAGE, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO.. REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot Satellite Radio, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless...
Colorado StateRoanoke Times

2018 Black Chevrolet Colorado

Very Nice, ONLY 40,570 Miles! Heated Seats, 4x4, Hitch, Back-Up Camera, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO.. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot, Heated Seats. Satellite Radio,...
Carsgmauthority.com

We Render The Chevy Silverado HD Trail Boss

Back in April, GM Authority exclusively reported that a new Chevy Silverado HD Trail Boss model was under consideration. Such a model would fill a somewhat obvious hole left in the latest fourth-generation Silverado HD lineup, first introduced for the 2020 model year. Now, GM Authority is taking the initiative and rendering our own Chevy Silverado HD Trail Boss.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Summit White Chevrolet Camaro

Very Nice, ONLY 12,643 Miles! Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera, WiFi Hotspot, Keyless Start, WHEELS, 20 X 8.5 (50.8 CM X 21.6 CM) FRONT AND 20 X 9.5 (50.8 CM X 24.1 CM) REAR 5-SPOKE LOW GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Keyless...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Modern Steel Metallic Honda Pilot

18" Machine-Finished Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.33 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, A/V remote: CabinControl, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 215-Watt Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Silky Silver Kia Forte

Great Conditon, LOW MILES - 10,287! EPA 40 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Originally bought here, Local Trade-In CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Lane...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Celestial Silver Metallic Toyota Camry

Nice, LOW MILES - 36,356! FUEL EFFICIENT 39 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor, Aluminum Wheels, REAR SPOILER, Bluetooth READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2002 Electron Blue Metallic Chevrolet Corvette

Clean CARFAX. Electron Blue Metallic 2002 Chevrolet Corvette ONLY 19000 MILES RWD 6-Speed Manual 5.7L V8 SFI LIKE NEW CONDITION. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.

