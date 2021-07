Environmental conditions are intimately connected with human health outcomes. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought this into sharp focus. Some countries have plentiful data about their populations to inform resource distribution and policy making. Across the continent of Africa, however, comprehensive data on human health and environmental indicators is generally lacking for a variety of reasons, and results in poorer health outcomes and disjointed health interventions. A new special collection on the connections between COVID-19, environmental and human health across continental Africa seeks new data, research, and analysis to improve our understanding.