Max Kepler and Jorge Polonco each homered and Michael Pineda gave up one run as the Twins beat the White Sox 7-2 on Wednesday night in Chicago. Pineda lasted five innings and struck out three while walking one to get the win and improve to 4-and-5 on the season. Kepler’s homer was his 12th of the season and was a solo shot in the 3rd, Polonco’s was his 14th and was a three run donger in the 6th to extend the lead to 6-1. The Twins split the four game series with the Sox and moved to 41-and-55 but still reside in second to last place in the A-L Central.