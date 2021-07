It’s a little less than one week until the Chicago Blackhawks and the rest of the league (with the exception of the Vegas Golden Knights) are required to provide their protected list for the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft. The deadline for submission is Saturday, July 17, although the lists likely won’t be made public until Sunday. The actual expansion draft follows on Wednesday, July 21. Its always fun to play general manager and project what your team will do. Here are my predictions on who will be protected and exposed, as well as who I believe the Kraken will select from the Blackhawks.