(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is part of a united front supporting the E-15 industry in the wake of recent court defeats. Earlier this week, Axne and fellow co-chairs of the U.S. House Biofuels Caucus introduced legislation to ensure the Environmental Protection Agency has the authority to allow the sale of E-15 and higher blends of ethanol to be sold year-round. The Year-Round Fuel Choice Act is in response to a recent D.C. Circuit Court decision striking down an EPA rule allowing year-round E-15 sales. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says the tax credit is designed to jumpstart sales of E-10, E-15 and higher blends in gas stations across the country.