Earlham softball beat ACGC and Kuemper Catholic this week. Earlham 4, ACGC 1 Earlham defeated ACGC 4-1 at home on Thursday. The Cardinals scored first, with two runs in the second inning and one in the third. Both teams scored once in the fifth inning, but ACGC was unable to catch up with Earlham. One run each was scored by […]