George Schofield Co. a natural platform for Outdoor Living Supply
Minnesota-based Outdoor Living Supply has commenced a hardscapes distribution business plan with the acquisition of Geo. Schofield Co. Inc., a leading natural stone source in Bridgewater, N.J. The transaction is the first for an entity established late last year in partnership with New York private equity firm Trilantic North America. OLS principals aim to a) partner with regional outdoor living distributors to create a differentiated, national, hardscapes-focused distribution platform, and b) build on target companies’ local relationships, talent and leadership positions while offering expertise and capital to support their continued growth.concreteproducts.com
