Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

George Schofield Co. a natural platform for Outdoor Living Supply

By Concrete News
concreteproducts.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota-based Outdoor Living Supply has commenced a hardscapes distribution business plan with the acquisition of Geo. Schofield Co. Inc., a leading natural stone source in Bridgewater, N.J. The transaction is the first for an entity established late last year in partnership with New York private equity firm Trilantic North America. OLS principals aim to a) partner with regional outdoor living distributors to create a differentiated, national, hardscapes-focused distribution platform, and b) build on target companies’ local relationships, talent and leadership positions while offering expertise and capital to support their continued growth.

concreteproducts.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#George Schofield Co#Outdoor Living Supply#Geo#Schofield Co Inc#Trilantic North America#Ols#Stone Center#Rockwood Retaining Walls#Trilantic Na#Versatile Concrete#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Businesssgbonline.com

Bangers LP Rebranded To Iron Valley Supply Co.

Bangers L.P. announced that it is rebranding as Iron Valley Supply Co. This new name reflects the distributor of shooting sports products and outdoor recreational sporting goods’ nearly 100-year heritage as a wholesale distributor in the Iron Valley region of Alabama. “We are very pleased to announce our new name,...
Industryconcreteproducts.com

Northeast Prestressed Products chief oversees a welcome PCI reunion

Taking stock of late-May events that drew 500-plus members to New Orleans and ushered a return of business activity at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 2021 Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute Chairman Dennis Fink (Northeast Prestressed) observes, “It felt good to reunite with my PCI family and attend the PCI Convention and The Precast Show. We quickly put the last year in the rearview mirror and got back to running PCI business and programs. Staff did a remarkable job pulling everything together in spite of all the challenges.”
Colorado State5280.com

5 Outdoor Design Trends Perfect for Colorado Living

Micheline Stone, owner of Denver’s outdoor decor mecca Creative Living, reveals the hottest new ways to spruce up your home’s open-air spaces. If you’ve ever felt smug about Colorado’s fantastic weather—when your friends in the Midwest decry their humid summers or your family in New England weeps about a spring that doesn’t arrive until June—you’ve probably realized that your home’s outdoor living spaces are worth investing in. And since you just lived through the weird year that was 2020, you’ve probably joined a whole lot of homeowners in revamping their properties for maximum comfort and style.
Constructionconcreteproducts.com

MANUFACTURERS – JULY 2021

Concrete mix temperature control specialist NITROcrete has appointed Stephen De Bever as chief executive officer, succeeding founder Drew Nelson, who transitions to the executive chairman post. De Bever arrives with two decades’ experience in concrete and construction, most recently serving as Standard Precast chief executive officer and Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping chief operating officer.
Agriculturerubbernews.com

Analyst: Natural rubber supply in danger long term

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio—When it comes to the supply of natural rubber, Bill Hyde is more concerned about five years down the road than five months from now. That's because while there is current disarray in the market and difficulty in obtaining materials, those issues are caused more by logistics than actual supply and demand issues, according to the IHS Markit executive director of C4 olefins, natural and synthetic rubber, and tire raw materials.
Economyconcreteproducts.com

Americast raises the bar in home generator pad design

Florida specialty precast Americast dubs its namesake precast pads for home power generators the “Rolls Royce” of their product class. “Generators have achieved an elegant look,” says Americast CEO Charles Pitt, “and we have matched it with our pads. We accomplish this through attention to detail including hand crafted/hand polished pads, which can ship the same day they are ordered. We can also emboss the Generator Dealer’s Logo permanently in the pad.”
Constructionconcreteproducts.com

Mechanical aptitude guides contractor to rethink dry mix preparation

Continuing a show tradition where tradesmen spring the best new mousetraps for batching, mixing, placing or finishing concrete, northern California general contractor Stephen Steele arrived at World of Concrete 2021 with a mechanical marvel bound to challenge conventional methods for preparing packaged concrete, mortar or grout. With wooden handles and...
Denver, COconcreteproducts.com

PRODUCERS – July 2021

Denver-based Summit Materials Inc. has appointed Tamla Oates-Forney as an independent director and member of the board’s Human Capital and Compensation Committee. The concrete, cement and aggregate producer’s board now comprises nine members. “Tamla brings a wealth of expertise in human capital management that will be a strategic asset to...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
Rosedale, MDavenuenews.com

Open for business: Tractor Supply Co. brings store to Rosedale

ROSEDALE — Tractor Supply Company, which describes itself as “the country’s largest rural lifestyle retailer.,” is opening a new store in Rosedale on July 24 at the site of a shuttered Mars Supermarket store. The new store, located at 9544 Philadelphia Road, is now one of 25 stores across the state and 1,944 stores that the company operates across the U.S.
LifestyleGreensburg Daily News

Spaulding Outdoors: NRC approves new nature preserve

The Natural Resources Commission (NRC) approved the designation of Grand Prairie Nature Preserve in Lake County during its regularly scheduled meeting on July 21 at Fort Harrison State Park. The nature preserve protects 11.86 acres of wet prairie of the Chicago Lake Plain. Flora of interest in the preserve includes...
Industrygetmarketreport.com

Glass Packaging Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

Glass Packaging market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Industryfoodlogistics.com

How to Utilize Shipping Containers for Transportation and Food Hubs

Market players, organizations and developers have been striving to solve problems in various end-user industries such as food and beverage transportation by utilizing shipping containers. The recent crisis in the transportation industry states the shortage of shipping containers. The usage of containers is not limited to transportation. They can also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy