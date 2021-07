Milestone showed off two more trailers for Hot Wheels Unleashed recently, giving fans a chance to check out the Track Builder. A staple of Hot Wheels since the '90s, the familiar orange tracks have come with a variety of add-ons and hazards for people to race the cars on, becoming near-essential pieces of the collection for nearly three decades. This mode in the game will give you the ability to build whatever you feel like and race on it to your heart's content. You can check out both videos below along with some notes from the dev team, as we patiently wait for the game to be released on September 30th.