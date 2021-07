The manufacturer is promising "toughness and performance like no other cheap laptops" through its quad-core Celeron N4120 processor, 4 GB RAM, and aluminum alloy chassis. Better known for its lineup of inexpensive rugged smartphones, Blackview has just announced that it will be jumping into the laptop world with its very own affordable model. The 14-inch Acebook1 laptop will boast an aluminum alloy unibody design to set itself apart from the typical plastic laptop normally found for similar prices.