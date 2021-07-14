Cancel
Construction

Chryso admixture series zeros in on low carbon profile

By Concrete News
concreteproducts.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parent company of Texas-based Chryso Inc. has announced a global range of admixture products and companion services aimed at controlling the carbon footprint of ready mixed and manufactured concrete. Paired with supplementary cementitious materials, EnviroMix agents enable carbon dioxide emissions reduction up to 50 percent when measured against conventional concrete mix designs, while EnviroMix ULC (Ultra Low-Carbon) agents match that metric and impart high performance properties in finished slabs, structures or elements.

