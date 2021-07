Sega has released a new Japanese trailer and screenshots for Lost Judgment highlighting the various investigation activities Yagami can undertake. The footage shows how in order to carry out his detective investigations, Yagami can navigate the environment by climbing up walls, sidling on pipes, and running on rooftops. We also see more stealth-like elements such as wearing opponent costumes, knocking out guards, trailing key targets, and lockpicking. There are also chase sequences that involve some QTE-like actions to parkour towards a fleeing target.