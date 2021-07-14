Nomination Period Opens for Santa Barbara City Council Candidates

The nomination period has opened for candidates filing to run for Mayor, Fourth District Councilmember, Fifth District Councilmember, and Sixth District Councilmember in the City of Santa Barbara. These seats will be filled on Election Day on November 2, 2021. The nomination period is open from July 12, 2021 – August 6, 2021. Candidates should contact the City Clerk’s office at 805-564-5309 to schedule an appointment to receive candidacy documents. The City Clerk’s office is located at Santa Barbara City Hall at 735 Anacapa Street.