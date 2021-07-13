Tri-Town officials negotiate ORCTV agreement

LEGAL NOTICE OF ZONING Notice is hereby given that a public hearing shall be held at the Rockdale County Auditorium at 903 Main Street, Conyers, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. before the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners to consider a resolution transmitting a draft Capital Improvements Element 2021 Annual Update report to the Atlanta Regional Commission for regional and state review per the requirements of the state Development Impact Fee Compliance Requirements adopted pursuant to the Georgia Planning Act of 1989. Said public hearing will be held in accordance with Section (9)(a) of Chapter 110-12-2-.04 of the States Development Impact Fee Compliance Requirements. Any persons wishing to be heard on the draft Capital Improvements Element 2021 Annual Update report are invited to attend. 934-42805 7/25/2021.