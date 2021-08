Three simple words capture the powerful impact that medical innovations have on our health, well-being, and quality of life in the time of a pandemic. The incredible efforts of the biopharmaceutical sector over the past year — and even years before the COVID-19 pandemic — brought vaccines to market for COVID-19 at a rapid pace. In order to bring an end to the pandemic, it is critical that we ensure broad access to these vaccines across the globe, but we must do so in a way that protects the intellectual property that allowed us to produce the vaccines we have today – and need tomorrow.