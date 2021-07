Henderson County and Athens officials are studying details of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund as they see how the money figures into their 2022 budgets. An American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 news release states CLFRF provides $65.1 billion to counties. Henderson County's allocation is $16,070,692. The Act requires that these funds are allocated based on each county’s population share of the total population of all counties. The latest available population data from the United States Census Bureau is used in making the determination. Because of the delays in completing the 2020 Census, U.S. Treasury has used the 2019 Census estimates to make the allocations.