On Monday, July 26, the Chula Vista Elementary School District will hold a special board meeting to address further action in the latest changes to the district’s leadership. At the July 14 board meeting, Board President Dr. Eduardo Reyes announced his resignation at the end of the meeting and stated his intent to apply for the position of CVESD superintendent. Superintendent Dr. Francisco Escobedo previously announced his retirement effective the end of August, and the Board appointed Deputy Superintendent Oscar Esquivel as interim superintendent until a new superintendent is hired.