What to Feed Your Puppy Based on Their Breed
While a toy puppy may increase its birth weight by a factor of 10 to 20, a giant-breed puppy may grow to be 100 times bigger than when he was born. Consider this: A newborn Chihuahua may weigh only three ounces at birth and three pounds at maturity. A newborn Great Dane, however, may weigh only one pound at birth and 100 pounds at maturity. To get each to its adult weight in the healthiest manner, you’ll need to not only feed them different amounts of food, but also different types of food.www.akc.org
