Republicans in Pennsylvania will crowdsource new congressional map drawings
Republican lawmakers said Monday they will crowdsource opinions about how best to redraw Pennsylvania’s congressional district map this fall. House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, told reporters at a news conference in Bucks County that redistricting is “one of the most important processes the legislature will undertake” — hence why lawmakers will solicit public opinions before completing the map in December.www.newsitem.com
