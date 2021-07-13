Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

City Council to consider La Alma Lincoln Park neighborhood as historic cultural district

By Hannah Metzger hannah.metzger@gazette.com
denvergazette.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver's city council will vote on whether the La Alma Lincoln Park neighborhood will become its second historic cultural district in the coming weeks. The district designation is proposed as a way to preserve the cultural history of one of Denver’s oldest residential neighborhoods and the site of extensive Chicano history, protecting significant buildings and sites within La Alma Lincoln Park, backers said.

denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Colorado City, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic District#Lincoln Park#Land Use#Cultural History#City Council#The La Alma#Chicano#Aztec#African American#Latino#Mexican American#Italianate#Victorian#Foursquare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYCBS News

Mario Batali harassment probe settlement: $600,000 to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general's office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in ‘wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an ``unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. ``We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as ``very frustrated.”. He said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy