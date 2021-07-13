City Council to consider La Alma Lincoln Park neighborhood as historic cultural district
Denver's city council will vote on whether the La Alma Lincoln Park neighborhood will become its second historic cultural district in the coming weeks. The district designation is proposed as a way to preserve the cultural history of one of Denver’s oldest residential neighborhoods and the site of extensive Chicano history, protecting significant buildings and sites within La Alma Lincoln Park, backers said.denvergazette.com
