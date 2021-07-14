Police Report Third Apparent Drowning From Over the Weekend
Authorities are investigating the apparent drowning of a Kea‘au man over the weekend. Hawai‘i Police Department received a report of a possible drowning on Saturday, at 4:48 p.m. on July 10, in the vicinity of the 18-mile marker on Highway 19 in the Umauma area of North Hilo. When Hāmākua patrol officers arrived responded to the area Hawai‘i Fire Department, including a rescue helicopter, were already on scene.bigislandnow.com
