Naval Undersea Warfare Center extends tech innovation agreement with UTIC

On November 25, 2018, a Russian commercial cargo ship suddenly parked itself across the narrow Kerch Strait on the Crimea, blocking three Ukrainian Navy vessels sailing in international waters from reaching the port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov. When they tried to turn back, the ships were rammed and fired on by Russian military forces, then boarded and seized. The event sparked international outrage at the time, but the deed was done: through obfuscation and brute force, Russia had asserted de facto dominance over the strategic passage into the Black Sea and beyond.