Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Canon EOS M50 Mark II (EOS Kiss M2) Overview

Digital Photography Review
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canon EOS M50 Mark II is a midrange mirrorless camera with a 24MP APS-C CMOS sensor, DIGIC 8 processor and the latest version of the company's Dual Pixel AF. This compact camera, which uses Canon's EF-M mount, offers both a 2.36M-dot OLED viewfinder and a fully articulating touchscreen. It has a number of features for vlogging, including live YouTube streaming, vertical video support and a mic input. 4K video is limited to 24p, does not use Dual Pixel AF and is heavily cropped, however. Images can be shared using built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

www.dpreview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canon Eos M50#Eos#Dual Pixel Af
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Bluetooth
News Break
Youtube
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
Forbes

A First Look At The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Rendered images of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 have been published online, offering a first look at the watch’s design. These images were originally published by 91mobiles. It claims to have received them from a “reliable industry source”, and they cover many of the angles we might end up seeing on Samsung’s own website post-launch.
Cell PhonesDigital Photography Review

Apple granted patent for periscope camera module that would give future iPhones 3x optical 'zoom'

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted Apple a patent relating to a periscope camera system that we could one day see inside an iPhone. UPSTO patent number 11,061,213 lays out the framework for a folded camera system that uses a pair of prisms, a lens array and an image sensor to create a telephoto-style camera system, complete with autofocus and/or optical image stabilization. This kind of ‘periscope’ camera module is nothing new in the smartphone world as Samsumg, Xiaomi, Vivo and others have developed similar mechanisms. But we believe this to be the first granted patent from Apple showcasing the schematics and description for a folded camera module.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Sony Semiconductor reveals 21MP stacked CMOS Four Thirds sensor capable of 120 fps full-width readout

Sony Semiconductor Solutions has published a product information sheet detailing the specifications for the IMX472-AAJK, a 21.46MP Four Thirds stacked CMOS image sensor. As it stands, this is the first known instance of a stacked CMOS sensor for Four Thirds-sized cameras and the accompanying readout speeds makes for some impressive imaging capabilities.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 get treated to big video upgrades

The Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 are both excellent video cameras, and they just became even more tempting for pro filmmakers thanks to some video-focused firmware upgrades. Back in March, the Canon EOS R5 received the popular Canon Log 3 format, which is a useful addition for anyone who likes to color grade their videos. Well, that format will now be available to owners of the EOS R6 (and EOS 1D X Mark III) if they upgrade to their latest firmware on Canon's support page.
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

DJI Pocket 2 video camera now comes in white

The DJI Pocket has to me one of the most innovative cameras to be launched in the last 10 years. Originally released as a DJI Osmo Pocket, and updated more recently as the DJI Pocket 2 - this camera combines an action camera and a handheld gimbal into one device; and as it name suggests it fits in your pocket. The result is a device that is designed so it can be used to take super-smooth video for vlogging or for holiday videos without the need to buy selfie sticks or a separate gimbal.
Electronicsheraldcourier.com

4 of the best affordable video cameras available

Although smartphones are constantly upgrading their built-in cameras, there is nothing quite like filming with a video camera. If you’re frequently making videos, investing in a video camera will not only give you a larger amount of storage space for your work, but your videos will look polished and professional.
Cell PhonesDigital Photography Review

JPEG XL image format promises smaller files, backwards compatibility and more

JPEG, the lossy compression standard for images used on the Internet and digital cameras, might receive a much-needed upgrade by year's end. The creators of JPEG XL claim their free open-source format offers up improvements that will result in a significant reduction in global bandwidth and storage costs. The JPEG...
Electronicscanonrumors.com

Firmware: Canon EOS R6 v1.4.0, adds Canon Log 3

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Canon has released firmware v1.4.0 for the Canon EOS R6, the highlight of this firmware...
Electronicsephotozine.com

Canon EOS R5, EOS R6 & EOS-1D X Mark III Get Video Firmware Update

After listening to user feedback, Canon has updated the firmware of three of its cameras to make them more appealing to people who capture video. The new firmware update brings the highly requested Canon Log 3 (C-Log 3) to the EOS R6 and EOS-1D X Mark III (it's already available on the EOS R5) which expands the dynamic range and offers more colour space options. This logarithmic gamma curve also increases the compatibility of these models with cinema production workflows, making it easier to colour match footage captured with Canon's Cinema EOS Series cameras.
Electronicscanonwatch.com

Canon EOS R3 Shows Up At Certification Authority (most likely)

It seems the upcoming Canon EOS R3 has shown up at a wireless certification authority. We expect the announcement in Fall 2021. A Canon camera featuring the same Bluetooth module as the EOS R5 showed up at a certification authority. We think most likely it is the Canon EOS R3.
Electronicscanonwatch.com

Canon EOS R3 To Get Released in September 2021? (yes, likely)

A new rumor appears to confirm what we already knew: the Canon EOS R3 will be released to the general public in September 2021. We expected the announcement for June 29, 2021. It didn’t happen. Other sources suggested an announcement in Fall would be more likely. Now another rumors seem to confirm this. Expect the Canon EOS R3 to get eventually announced in September 2021.
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Swann Tracker Security Camera review

A lot of indoor security cameras are sold on features which require subscription fees; the Swann Tracker chooses not to play that game and it’s a refreshing option. The camera is impressive, too, with sensible design, and monitoring and security features to compete with the best bolstered with onboard recording. It is slightly let down by the software – and, strangely, it seems odd not to even have the choice of cloud storage – but don’t buy into a financial commitment before checking this out.
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

OnePlus Nord 2 to add optical image stabilisation to main camera?

(Pocket-lint) - As we approach 22 July, AKA OnePlus Nord 2 reveal day, more and more rumoured information about the affordable handset comes to light. The latest is that the Nord 2 will employ optical image stabilisation (OIS) for its main camera. That's a big-hitter feature for a more affordable phone, where such features typically lack.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Great Prices on Some of Amazon’s Best Selling Cameras

For more stories like this, subscribe to the Phoblographer. There is surely a shortage on supply of loads of cameras right now. That’s also probably influencing what some of the best options are right now on the market. But Panasonic is leading the way according to Amazon right now. Canon and Sony are also right up there. So we found a few great bundles and prices on some of the most popular cameras right now. Take a look at the list right here and check out a few selects after the jump.
Electronicsfroknowsphoto.com

NIKON SELLS OUT?! Sony DELAYED…AGAIN!

This FIX is brought to you by StoryBlocks and their massive inventory of studio-quality stock footage. To check out StoryBlocks, head on over to http://storyblocks.com/fro. This week we have stories about a possible Canon EOS R5c camera, Nikon selling out of Z fc’s already? And SONY announces…then delays their own announcement. This is your Photo News Fix. ***On a side note, after we already finished filming, Sony put out a statement on why they delayed the annoucemnet. It had to do with a historical event between Japan and China on July 7th.***
Electronicstecheblog.com

LG GX Series 55″ Gallery Design 4K Smart OLED TV Doubles as Artwork, Get One for $1496.99 Shipped

LG’s GX Series 55″ Gallery Design 4K Smart OLED TV can double as artwork when wall-mounted, and you can get one for $1496.99 shipped. Put simply, this panel delivers everything that was cutting-edge about the company’s wallpaper TV without the need for a separate soundbar to house all the electronics. This means users get to enjoy stunning OLED picture quality and improved spatial integration to viewers’ living environments. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
ElectronicsSamMobile

The Odyssey Neo G9 is Samsung’s first mini-LED monitor!

Samsung makes some brilliant gaming monitors such as the Odyssey G7 and the Odyssey G9. They offer QLED screens with high brightness levels, HDR, high refresh rates, AMD FreeSync, and attractive designs. Now, the company has started teasing a new variant of the Odyssey G9 gaming monitor called the Odyssey Neo G9.
Electronicscanonwatch.com

Yet Another Sony ALPHA 1 vs Canon EOS R5 Comparison Review

Comparing the $6,500 Sony ALPHA 1 vs the $3,900 Canon EOS R5 seems to be a thing. Here is another comparison review. Jan Wegener posted his Sony ALPHA 1 vs Canon EOS R5 comparison review. Curious? He says:. Is the Sony Alpha 1 better than the Canon EOS R5 for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy