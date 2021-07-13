Canon EOS M50 Mark II (EOS Kiss M2) Overview
The Canon EOS M50 Mark II is a midrange mirrorless camera with a 24MP APS-C CMOS sensor, DIGIC 8 processor and the latest version of the company's Dual Pixel AF. This compact camera, which uses Canon's EF-M mount, offers both a 2.36M-dot OLED viewfinder and a fully articulating touchscreen. It has a number of features for vlogging, including live YouTube streaming, vertical video support and a mic input. 4K video is limited to 24p, does not use Dual Pixel AF and is heavily cropped, however. Images can be shared using built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.www.dpreview.com
Comments / 0