Two Cowboys Selected On Final Day of MLB Draft

Oklahoma State Athletics
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER – A pair of Oklahoma State pitchers were chosen on the final day of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft Tuesday, bringing the total number of Cowboys selected in this year's draft to three. On Monday, Christian Encarnacion-Strand was a fourth-round choice of Houston, and on Tuesday, Justin Wrobleski...

