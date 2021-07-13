Cancel
Developer gets $170m for Commercial Street Project

By Nicholas Loud Queens Ledger
Cover picture for the articleThe massive Greenpoint Landing complex on the very Northern tip of Brooklyn will be expanding once again. The Property’s developer, Greenpoint Landing Associates (a subsidiary of New York real estate heavyweight Park Tower Group), has secured an additional $170 million in funding from New York City’s Housing Preservation and Development Corporation to construct a new structure comprised mostly of affordable housing units.

